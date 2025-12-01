Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 369,732 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369,732 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $45,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,225,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CNP opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,354.91. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

