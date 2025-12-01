Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 23,046 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Bank Of Montreal worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $126.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

