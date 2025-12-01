Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.92 Million Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of IDEX worth $43,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 235.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX stock opened at $173.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $232.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

