Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 58,100 Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.24% of Ceva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ceva by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 281,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceva by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceva by 24.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Ceva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Ceva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

