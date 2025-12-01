Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.11 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $43,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 147.0% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122 in the last three months.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $96.09 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

