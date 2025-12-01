Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,804,000 after buying an additional 798,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 215,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,335,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,620,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,220,000 after purchasing an additional 218,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.