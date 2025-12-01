10,201 Shares in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

