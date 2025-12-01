Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in International Paper Company $IP

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,013 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of International Paper worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,879,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,991,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,496,000 after buying an additional 1,592,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 294,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Paper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.