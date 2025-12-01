Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1.06 Million in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Materion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Materion by 387.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,874.48. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

