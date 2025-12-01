Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $686,000 Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $43,690,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after buying an additional 388,936 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 551.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,414 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $74.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

