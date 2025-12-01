Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $168.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

