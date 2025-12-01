Everstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Everstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 91,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.0977 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

