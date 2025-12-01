KeyCorp $KEY Stock Position Raised by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1%

KEY opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.