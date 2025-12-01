18,000 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

