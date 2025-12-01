Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,324 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after buying an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $67,857,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

