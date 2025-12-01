Everstar Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $58.98 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.