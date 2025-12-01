Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

