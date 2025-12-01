Alexander Langer Purchases 5,400 Shares of Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Langer purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,388. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.
CVE GIP opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Green Impact Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
