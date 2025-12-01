Solventum Corporation $SOLV Holdings Raised by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for about 0.6% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.21% of Solventum worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLV. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of SOLV opened at $84.32 on Monday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Solventum’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

