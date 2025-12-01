BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Holdings Lifted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.25% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 59.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.36. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

