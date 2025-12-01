HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Viking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Viking Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:VIK opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

