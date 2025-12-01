Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,577,658 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.20% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLYVA. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

