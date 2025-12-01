Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,577,658 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.20% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 0.7%
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on LLYVA
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.