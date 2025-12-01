HBK Investments L P Acquires New Position in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.49% of Cantor Equity Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEPT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth $343,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners II Price Performance

Shares of CEPT stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

