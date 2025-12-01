Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases $65,381.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie Moriyama acquired 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,969.50. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 3.2%

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorchester Minerals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

