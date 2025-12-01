Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Purchases $65,381.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie Moriyama acquired 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,969.50. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 3.2%
Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 47.35% and a return on equity of 22.49%.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorchester Minerals has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorchester Minerals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorchester Minerals
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.