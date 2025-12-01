Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CAO Sells $119,150.00 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Locke sold 5,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 140,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,201.72. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

