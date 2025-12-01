HBK Investments L P Invests $4.79 Million in SiTime Corporation $SITM

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.09% of SiTime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $300.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.96. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,499,432. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,893. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.