Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases $38,502.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $38,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,588,102 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,413.74. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Snehal Patel bought 10,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Snehal Patel purchased 2,300 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,298.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLSI shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenwich LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

