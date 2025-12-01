Insider Selling: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $239,682.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $48.53.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
