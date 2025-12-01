Insider Selling: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $239,682.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

