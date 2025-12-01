Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 132.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,007,000 after buying an additional 4,163,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,580,000 after acquiring an additional 784,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trex by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 668,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 562,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $34.98 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

