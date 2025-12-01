Choreo LLC Increases Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 273.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $125,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $13.20 on Monday. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

