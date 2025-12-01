Choreo LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $274.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.69. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

