Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 227 W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $948.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $953.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,003.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,215.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

