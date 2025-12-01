Choreo LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Trimble by 14.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,285,000 after purchasing an additional 525,214 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Trimble by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2%

TRMB stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,880.50. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

