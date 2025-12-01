15,149 Shares in EverCommerce Inc. $EVCM Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 129.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808,967.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,485. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

