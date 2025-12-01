Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the sale, the director owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Dot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

