Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,732,000 after buying an additional 172,992 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 47.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 214,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $15.63 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 33.94%.The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

