Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 10,229 Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Forestar Group by 3,273.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. Forestar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.53. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Forestar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Forestar Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

