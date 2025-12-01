Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $122.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

