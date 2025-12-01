Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Critical Survey

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flotek Industries and Glori Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $220.50 million 1.95 $10.50 million $0.89 16.06 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flotek Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries 6.59% 17.67% 10.86% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flotek Industries and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 1 2 1 3.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flotek Industries currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Flotek Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flotek Industries is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats Glori Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries, and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. Flotek Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

