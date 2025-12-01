Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $40.17 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.