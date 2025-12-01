Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $68.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.