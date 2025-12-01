Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 128.8% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

