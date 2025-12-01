Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 624,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,383 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $24,949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 181.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,158,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 5,262,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,524,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after buying an additional 3,865,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 3,804,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

