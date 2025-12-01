BW LPG Limited $BWLP Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,924 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of BW LPG worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the first quarter worth $162,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BW LPG by 4,137.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BW LPG Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $12.69 on Monday. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.