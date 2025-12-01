Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.26%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

