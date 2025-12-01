Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.51 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 80.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in YETI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

YETI opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

