Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

