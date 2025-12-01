Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 68,264 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,264 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

