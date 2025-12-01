Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $257.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.