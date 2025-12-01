Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 23,678 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO opened at $13.17 on Monday. Pearson, PLC has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

